Man! That's my theme song! Isn't that just a great song? Hi, my name is Callen and I am a 1-year-old Lab mix male. All I have to say is that love can be scary! Can’t it? It makes you really vulnerable. I think that’s why I’m a little shy when it comes to new people. Despite this, I am a total love bug (there is not a mean bone in my body) and enjoy giving tiny kisses. Not everyone likes the big slobbery ones!
I would do best in a home that understands I am shy and will work with me. At first, I won't be the dog that instantly jumps in your lap or the dog that will enjoy long walks on the leash, but I do know I can get there. Can you help me get there? I seem to do OK with other dogs at the shelter — a confident, calmer pal could show me how to be a dog. I would thrive in a quieter home and would prefer a home with a fenced-in yard. (Callen is currently around 45 pounds)
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
