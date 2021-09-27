Hi, everyone! It’s me again, Evening Primrose. We met last week when I was just a pretty black girl-cat looking for a home. Now I am lucky enough to have been nominated to be the spokes-kitty whose pleasure it is to announce the beginning of the month of October, better known to cats everywhere as International Black Cat Awareness Month.
What an honor! What is this special awareness month for? Well, the idea is to promote the adoption of black cats who, sadly enough, have a much lower adoption rate (50% lower!) than cats of other colors. The reason is usually said to be the silly and superstitious idea that black kitties can bring about bad luck. Well, like that great old song says, “Superstition ain’t the way!” So a lot of people from different countries all got together and decided that black cats deserve a little extra positive PR to help our reputation.
Did you know that, depending on where you live in the world, black cats are actually considered symbols of good luck? Yes, clearly the people of Ireland and Japan are far more intelligent and evolved than humans elsewhere. And, really, any pet-parent who loves their black cat can tell you that their black kitty has brought them plenty of love and happiness, and that sounds like good luck to me! If you would like to know more about the history and social importance of black cats, please stay tuned to this column through the whole month of October. And if you would like to know more about me, Evening Primrose, please just get in touch with Helping PAWS!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
