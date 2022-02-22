cat spays

To kick off Spay and Neuter Awareness Month in February, Chequamegon Humane Association and Helping PAWS Pet Rescue are teaming up to offer free spay surgeries for cats in early 2022. Other services such as male neuters and vaccines will also be available for a reduced cost.

People are encouraged to sign up their indoor and outdoor cats as well as farm cats. The rescues can help with transportation and trapping assistance is also available for outdoor cats. Surgeries will be performed by an experienced veterinarian and no overnight stay is required.

“Spaying and neutering is an important goal for both rescues as it helps to reduce the number of unwanted and homeless or stray animals, which is especially timely as we head into spring kitten season. When owners agree to spay or neuter their cat, they are also helping to improve its health and curb unwanted behaviors like spraying, fighting and roaming,” said Kari Olinger, CHA’s executive director. “Spaying and neutering your animal is definitely in its best interest.”

Those interested are asked to call 715-779-9771 and speak with CHA Board member Sue to secure a place. Surgery dates will be set starting in March.

Information provided by Helping PAWS and CHA.

