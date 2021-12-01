Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 1 to 3 ft. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&