Two of Wisconsin’s leading water experts will participate in a panel discussion, Aversion to Diversion: Groundwater, Bottled Water, and the Great Lakes Compact, about Bayfield County groundwater, Lake Superior, and the Great Lakes Compact at Big Top Chautauqua on Sept. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Ken Bradbury is the Wisconsin state geologist and serves as director of the Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey, which has recently completed a study of groundwater in Bayfield County. One of the state’s leading hydrogeologists, Bradbury has spent more than 30 years studying groundwater in the state.
Todd Ambs, deputy secretary at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, has been involved in water policy for decades as well. From 2003 to 2010 he led the DNR’s Water Division and served as one of the state’s lead negotiators in developing the Great Lakes Compact, which bans diversions of water from the Great Lakes watershed with limited exceptions.
“Bayfield County’s groundwater has been in the news a lot lately,” said Peter Annin, director of the Mary Griggs Burke Center for Freshwater Innovation at Northland College, who will moderate the panel. “We thought it would be helpful to host some of the state’s leading water experts for a conversation that sheds more light on the status of Bayfield County’s groundwater supplies and how they are regulated.”
