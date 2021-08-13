Emery Mattson has been among the fortunate local landlords through the COVID-19 pandemic. His tenants have kept up with their rent he hasn’t had to contemplate evicting anyone for being behind on their bills.
But he is in the minority, he said.
“There are other people who are having tremendous troubles,” he said. “I’ve had people who wanted to sell their properties to me.”
Mattson doesn’t envy relatively new landlords who may have paid too much for their properties and now face mortgages that allow them very little leeway on collecting rent from people who have lost their jobs or been laid off during the pandemic.
“They have tenants who are having very difficult times, and they get into trouble,” he said.
Kaas Baichtal, owner of Ashland’s Walleye Property Management, has encountered some of those same landlords.
“Chances are they have a mortgage on (a rental) and they are only making $100 a month. So the first time somebody fails to pay rent, they’ve lost half a year of income. The second time, if somebody doesn’t pay, the landlord will have lost all their income for that person’s entire lease. Anything after the third month, they are paying out of their own savings to pay the mortgage.”
After several months of non-payment and with an eviction moratorium in place, especially considering how good the real estate market is, a landlord will start to think of selling.
“Because that’s the only they are going to get that money back,” Baichtal said.
Kevin Porter rents several local properties of his own and acts as an agent for a pair of investors, and he’s had experiences similar to both Baichtal and Mattson.
“Through the stimulus checks and the rest of it, I haven’t had a single problem with my tenants,” Porter said. “I think I have had one or two people who paid a little late once, and they were able to make it up, so I haven’t had any evictions in this period.”
But Porter said the same might not be true for other landlords.
“It depends on the landlord and the tenant. It may very well be an issue for tenants who are more vulnerable, some of the people who have more seasonable work, some tenants in the service industry. I know many of those folks have been affected much more gravely,” he said.
Regardless of the pandemic or eviction moratorium, the Bay Area was suffering from a fire shortage of affordable rentals well before last year. Baichtal attributes part of the squeeze to rental properties that have been converted to vacation rentals through portals such as Airbnb, which are much more lucrative owners.
“If you can’t get the equivalent of a month of rent for a week of vacation rentals, you are doing it wrong,” she said. “So basically you have it busy all summer and you are making more than you would as a family rental.”
The eviction moratorium’s expiration doesn’t necessarily mean more affordable rental properties will become available, easing the crunch, Baichtal said.
“I’ve lost several clients last year because they sold the houses that were bought by single–family homeowners to live in,” she said. “The other thing is that people who are looking to buy properties to rent would change the rents to be high, based on what they have paid for the building, which is going to be high.”
Baichtal said when property owners sell, there is generally disruption for tenants.
“Nobody wants to be renting a house that is for sale,” she said.
Mattson said he didn’t believe that evictions should be used as a method of freeing up housing stock for paying tenants.
“The way I look at it, these are all people. Somehow, we have to find a better way. Each one is a person and I think they should have some inalienable rights,” he said.
