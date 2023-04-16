Current and former Green Bay Packers, including running back Aaron Jones, joined team president/CEO Mark Murphy in surprising Ashland High School students at a school assembly Friday.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota... Tyler Forks near Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties. St. Louis River at Scanlon affecting Carlton County. .Rain on top of the existing snowpack will continue snowmelt. The resultant runoff will cause water levels in area rivers to remain high and minor flooding is expected to continue. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued Monday morning by 1000 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tyler Forks Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted by flood water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM CDT Sunday was 9.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.1 feet on 04/22/2014. - Flood safety information can be found at www.weather.gov/safety/flood. && Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Tyler Forks Tyler Forks River at Stricke 9.0 9.1 Sun 6 pm CDT 8.4 7.1 6.0 &&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Wisconsin, including the following area, Ashland County. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 235 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Local law enforcement reported portions of Highway 13 covered with water in Glidden Saturday afternoon. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Glidden. - Flood safety information can be found at www.weather.gov/safety/flood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis County. In Wisconsin, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer and Washburn County. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 928 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated river rises due to rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. - Visitors to areas popular for waterfall viewing should expect snow and ice covered trails and use caution with slippery rocks, cliffs, and strong currents around waterfalls. - Flood safety information can be found at www.weather.gov/safety/flood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches, except 16 to 22 inches for northern Iron county and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blizzard conditions are expected along and north of Highway 2 not including the city of Superior. Winds will be strongest this evening while snow will be heaviest Monday morning. There will be an overlap in between where blizzard conditions are expected. The snow will be wet and heavy. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
Current and former Green Bay Packers, including running back Aaron Jones, joined team president/CEO Mark Murphy in surprising Ashland High School students at a school assembly Friday.
(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.