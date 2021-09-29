Bay-Area Cub Scout Pack 311 held a family fun and recruitment day Saturday, picking up trash an teaching scouts and interested kids how to shoot BB guns, bows and arrows and completing other projects.
Anyone interested in joining or with questions can contact Paul Houck at 715-209-7338.
Information provided by Pack 311.
