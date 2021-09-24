Ashland City council member Charles Ortman has announced that he will be a candidate to succeed outgoing mayor Debra Lewis in the April spring election.
Ortman, who has represented the eighth district for the past six years, ran unsuccessfully in 2016 against Lewis in 2016. He is the first candidate to announce an intention to become mayor. Lewis has announced that she will not be seeking a third term of office.
Ortman said he is running for mayor because he wanted to help guide the city’s new strategic plan, and in particular wanted to develop a 20-year plan for the city’s 60 miles of streets. He said he also wants to review the city’s employee handbook.
“I’d like to see what I can do to improve things. I might not be able to, but I’d sure like to try,” he said.
