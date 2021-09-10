Friday night's Ashland Oredockers football game against Antigo has been cancelled.
Rescheduling hadn't been determined as of Friday afternoon and will be announced when the information is available, the AHS athletic department said. The Friday, Sept. 17 game at Mosinee remains on the schedule as planned.
