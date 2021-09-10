Oredockers football

Almost 40 Oredockers took part in a recent football camp at the University of Minnestoa-Duluth as they prepared for their first scrimmage Aug. 13 at Hurley.

 Contributed photo

Friday night's Ashland Oredockers football game against Antigo has been cancelled.

Rescheduling hadn't been determined as of Friday afternoon and will be announced when the information is available, the AHS athletic department said. The Friday, Sept. 17 game at Mosinee remains on the schedule as planned.

