Oredockers care

Ashland students Kylie Britain (from left), Elaina Westlund, and Ayla Westlund, members of the Oredockers for LIFE project, prepare care packages containing

a can of chicken noodle soup, sour candy, chocolates, peppermint candy, tea bags, gloves, hand lotion and a Valentine message for local cancer patients to show that they are loved and supported during their treatment time at the Northwest Wisconsin Cancer Center

The group prepared a list for shopping and headed out in sub-zero temperatures after school to purchase the items. They delivered the packages Wednesday.

Two other groups of students are baking Valentine-themed treats to be  distributed Sunday with free meals to local homeless residents.

To sign up for a free meal to be picked up Sunday at the Bretting Center, call 715-979-1655 by noon Thursday.

Information provided by Ashland High School.

