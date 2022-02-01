Parents who wish to send their children to schools outside their own areas soon can apply.
Beginning Feb. 7 and running through April 29, parents and guardians can apply to send their children to any public school district in Wisconsin during the annual open enrollment program. Application materials and additional information on the program are available the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s website.
During the 2020-21 school year, 70,428 Wisconsin students transferred school districts through the open enrollment program. Districts are required to notify applicants by June 10 on the status of their applications.
Transportation to and from a nonresident school, in most circumstances, is the responsibility of the parent or guardian. However, some school districts may provide partial transportation.
Information provided by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
