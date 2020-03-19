Weather Alert

...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW EXPECTED THIS EVENING AND INTO TONIGHT ACROSS PARTS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN... .COLDER AIR WILL FILTER INTO THE REGION LATE THIS AFTERNOON INTO TONIGHT LEADING TO A TRANSITION TO ALL SNOW ACROSS NORTHWEST WISCONSIN. SOME HEAVIER SNOWFALL AMOUNTS WILL BE POSSIBLE ALONG THE LAKE SUPERIOR SNOWBELT REGION, WHERE BETWEEN 2 TO 6 INCHES OF SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE OVER NORTHERN IRON AND INTO ASHLAND COUNTIES. SOME GUSTY NORTHERLY WINDS WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SOME BLOWING SNOW IN THESE AREAS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES, EXCEPT UP TO ONE INCH FOR NORTHERN DOUGLAS AND BAYFIELD COUNTIES. * WHERE...IRON AND ASHLAND COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&