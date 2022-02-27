Police light stock art

One person was killed and several others were injured Saturday night in a multi-car crash on Highway 2 just west of Birch Hill.

Bad River Fire Chief Jim Stone had few details about the crash Sunday, but he said one person was killed and four others suffered mostly minor injuries in the 6 p.m. crash.

Two of the victims were transported to Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, Stone said. A helicopter was put on standby, but was not used.

The accident left the westbound lane of Highway 2 completely blocked and emergency crew shut down the entire highway to aid in rescue work.

The highway was reopened at about 9 p.m.

“Thank you to the community for your patience while we worked at the scene and your communication alerting people of the situation,” Stone said in a release.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Department could not be reached Sunday for additional information about the crash.

