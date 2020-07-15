Fatal Crash
Photo contributed by Bayfield County Sheriff's Department

A 75-year-old Iron River-area man was killed Wednesday afternoon when he crashed his UTV into a water-filled creek.

The crash happened on Range Line Road in the town of Tripp. The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Department said it was called just after 3 p.m. to the crash site where the man was found in the almost-submerged side-by-side utility vehicle.

The victim’s name was withheld as his relatives were being notified of the crash.

