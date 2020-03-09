From the editor and publisher:

The Ashland Daily Press printing presses had a malfunction over the weekend and were unable to print mailing labels on home-delivered newspapers Saturday. The press has been repaired and we expect newspapers to be in today's mail.
 
We sincerely apologize for the disruption, and sincerely appreciate all the readers who have come to our office looking for a newspaper — though we, too, are now out of papers.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments