The nonprofit music-education group NorthWoods Strings will host an online String Thing Hangout on Monday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m., featuring cellist Tom Clowes (Crossing Borders Music), Haitian-born violinist and composer Jean (Rudy) Perrault and NorthWoods Strings students. The audience will hear live performances of solo works by Haitian composers to explore the complex beauty, culture and history of Haiti through its music and musicians.
“I am very excited to share music from my native country,” Perrault said. “It is a country with a rich heritage and untapped potential.”
Register to receive a Zoom invitation at www.nwstrings.org. Registration closes at 2 p.m. on the day of the event.
NorthWoods Strings believes music has the power to bring people together. We recognize and value diversity, and we welcome everyone. For more information, please visit www.nwstrings.org, call 715-609-9436, or email nwstringsmusic@gmail.com.
Information provided by NorthWoods Strings.
