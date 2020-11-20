Northwoods strings

Cutline: Violinist Erin Aldridge will play at 4 p.m. Nov. 30 at the NorthWoods Strings’ String Thing Hangout.

The nonprofit music-education organization NorthWoods Strings will host its sixth online String Thing Hangout featuring guest artist Erin Aldridge. In addition to her presentation, Finding the Fun in Practicing, Aldridge will perform Henri Vieuxtemp's “Yankee Doodle” variations and answer audience questions. Aldridge is known for her virtuoso violin playing, stellar teaching and energetic leadership.

Aldridge has won numerous awards as both soloist and chamber musician and has been featured in Europe, Asia, South America and the United States. She is a highly sought-after performer and pedagogue, has been broadcast on National Public Radio, the BBC, Minnesota Public Radio, and Wisconsin Public Radio. In 2003, she joined the music faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. She serves as professor of violin and director of orchestras. She is the concertmaster of the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra and is on the faculty of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music Summer String Academy.

Register to receive a Zoom invitation via www.nwstrings.org, by calling 715-609-9436, or by emailing nwstringsmusic@gmail.com. Registration closes at 2 p.m. on the day of the event. 

Information provided by Northwoods Strings.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments