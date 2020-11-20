The nonprofit music-education organization NorthWoods Strings will host its sixth online String Thing Hangout featuring guest artist Erin Aldridge. In addition to her presentation, Finding the Fun in Practicing, Aldridge will perform Henri Vieuxtemp's “Yankee Doodle” variations and answer audience questions. Aldridge is known for her virtuoso violin playing, stellar teaching and energetic leadership.
Aldridge has won numerous awards as both soloist and chamber musician and has been featured in Europe, Asia, South America and the United States. She is a highly sought-after performer and pedagogue, has been broadcast on National Public Radio, the BBC, Minnesota Public Radio, and Wisconsin Public Radio. In 2003, she joined the music faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. She serves as professor of violin and director of orchestras. She is the concertmaster of the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra and is on the faculty of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music Summer String Academy.
Register to receive a Zoom invitation via www.nwstrings.org, by calling 715-609-9436, or by emailing nwstringsmusic@gmail.com. Registration closes at 2 p.m. on the day of the event.
Information provided by Northwoods Strings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.