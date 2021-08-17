Do you or someone in your family want to take music lessons? NorthWoods Strings, a non-profit, music-education organization, is accepting students of all ages and abilities who want to learn violin, viola, cello or bass with an expert teacher. Ensembles will take shape later in the school year.
There are three NorthWoods Strings teachers on board this school year, each offering different locations and options for lessons, including in-person, online and hybrid.
“Everyone taking lessons with us becomes a valued member of the NWS program,” violinist and teacher Emily Kormann said. “We work hard to meet students’ needs, matching students with the best teacher and offering the best educational opportunities for their musical growth.”
Even if your exact fall schedule is uncertain, NorthWoods Strings would love to know if you are interested in lessons. Registration is ongoing throughout the year. Lesson, ensemble, and instrument rental fees are affordable. Full and partial scholarships are available.
For more information, please visit www.nwstrings.org, email nwstringsmusic@gmail.com, or call 715-609-9436.
Information provided by Northwoods Strings.
