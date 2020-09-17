200818-Z-A3612-1002

Sgt. Douglas King, of the Wisconsin Army National Guard's 829th Engineer Company conducts assesses a road repair project in Afghanistan with a Romanian Soldier in April 2020. Approximately 150 Soldiers from the 829th Engineer Company are currently deployed across the Middle East and Southwest Asia. Submitted photo

Soldiers with the 829th Engineering Company arrived back on U.S. soil over the Labor Day weekend and hope to return to their Northwoods homes within weeks.

The Daily Press spoke by phone with some of the soldiers and their families and discussed their mission and their anticipated homecoming.

The Ashland and Spooner Guard units mobilized for deployment in October of 2019 and were used on construction projects in support of an engineer battalion from the Indiana National Guard. Their mission took them to 21 bases in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

