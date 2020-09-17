Soldiers with the 829th Engineering Company arrived back on U.S. soil over the Labor Day weekend and hope to return to their Northwoods homes within weeks.
The Daily Press spoke by phone with some of the soldiers and their families and discussed their mission and their anticipated homecoming.
The Ashland and Spooner Guard units mobilized for deployment in October of 2019 and were used on construction projects in support of an engineer battalion from the Indiana National Guard. Their mission took them to 21 bases in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
You can read more about the citizen-soldiers and their families in Friday's print edition of the Ashland Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.