Adult basic education classes are available through Northwood Technical College at the four main campuses including Ashland and several outreach sites. Classes are intended to help adults prepare for the GED/HSED exams, prepare for college entrance, receive course and program support, maintain employment, enter the workforce with confidence, and/or achieve personal goals.
Brush up on basic skills such as reading, writing, grammar, science, social studies and math as well as study skills and test-taking strategies. Faculty and staff will work with students in an open lab or structured class setting. Students can enroll any time during the semester.
Classes are flexible, free and available to those 18 years of age or older.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact:
- Jennifer Olson, Academic Support Technician for the Ashland Campus directly at 715.319.7268 or jennifer.olson@northwoodtech.edu
- Gideon Mayhak, Academic Support Technician for the Rice Lake Campus directly at 715.788.7049 or email gideon.mayhak@northwoodtech.edu
- Heather Hinz, Academic Support Technician for the New Richmond Campus directly at 715.752.8141 or email heather.hinz@northwoodtech.edu
- RaeAnn Johnson, Academic Support Technician for the Superior Campus directly at 715.319.7321 or raeann.johnson@northwoodtech.edu
Information provided by Northwood Technical College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.