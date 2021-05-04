Jody Forsythe, vice president of the Ashland chapter of the Philanthropic Education Organization is proud to announce the award of the 2021 Community Partnership Scholarship to Josie Maki from Northwestern High School. Josie will be attending Rochester Technical Institute in Rochester, NY next fall and pursuing a degree in biomedicine science.
Scholarship finalists were Abby Davidson, Ella Bauer and Kallista Mikkonen from Ashland; Skyler Ramsy and Brianna Kinnunan from Drummond; Chloe Sipsas and Taylor Nicoletti from South Shore; Greta Thiel from Bayfield; Meghan Dougherty, Molly MacGregor and Molly Krueger from Washburn; Brianna Linderholm, Maura Lubbers and Kylie Benesch from Northwestern. Congratulations to all!
PEO has grown from a membership of seven to nearly a quarter of a million members in chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada, with headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa. PEO exists to be a source of encouragement and support for women to realize their potential in whatever worthwhile endeavor they choose.
Information provided by the Ashland chapter of the Philanthropic Education Organization.
