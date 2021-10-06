Suzanne Asha Stone, co-founder of the Wood River Wolf Project and senior northwest representative for Defenders of Wildlife, will be the keynote speaker for the 2021 Wolf Awareness Week, slated for Oct. 17–23.
Sponsored by the Timber Wolf Alliance at Northland College, presentations throughout the week, including Stone’s keynote talk, will be held virtually.
Stone, who will be speaking Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., will talk about citizen science, wolf conservation and coexistence.
Stone has spent 30-plus years looking to restore wolves in the Rockies and the Pacific Northwest. She is a member of both the Idaho and Yellowstone wolf reintroduction teams that restored wolves to central Idaho and Yellowstone National Park. She is co-founder of the Wood River Wolf Project, which promotes the coexistence of livestock and wolves by proactively using non-lethal measures to prevent depredation.
Other events include:
Oct. 19 and 20, 7–8:30 p.m.: Drawing Wolves with Artist Sarah Nelson
Oct. 20, 9-10 a.m.: The Art and Science of Tracking with Sarah Boles
Oct. 21, 6:15 p.m.: Carnivore Tracking with Shannon McNamara
Oct. 21, 6:35 p.m. Howl Surveying with Erik Olson
Oct. 21, 7 p.m. Keynote Presentation with Suzanna Asha Stone
Oct. 23, One-day Wolf Ecology Workshop with Erik Olson, Adrian Wydeven, and Sarah Boles
In 1990, Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson signed the proclamation of Wisconsin Wolf Awareness Week, a time to celebrate these important animals by highlighting the threats to their survival, spreading the word about what you can do to help wolves stay protected, and helping humans learn to live alongside them. The Timber Wolf Alliance is proud to carry on this tradition each year.
All events are open to the public, and several are free. Participants can register by visiting www.northland.edu/twa.
Information provided by Northland College.
