Northland College is cancelling its Fall Festival celebration of alumni and friends scheduled for Sept. 24-26.

“This was a difficult decision to make. Fall Festival has become a tradition for our Northland family, bringing alumni, students, and friends together in celebration. Ultimately, this was the choice that had to be made to keep our entire Northland community safe,” Director of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving Jackie Moore said in a release.

Since the first event in 2014, a growing number of alumni and friends have traveled to Ashland for the weekend of events. The multigeneration reunion brings alumni together in celebration around alumni award winners, honoring the 50th graduating class, and the traditions we share.

“During this time, all efforts need to be focused on a safe return to campus for our students this fall, and minimizing risk for the upcoming semester,” Moore said.

Those with questions are asked to contact Moore at jmoore@northland.edu.

