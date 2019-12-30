NorthLakes Community Clinic will begin offering employment assistance services to residents of Ashland and Bayfield counties at its downtown Ashland location.

NorthLakes Community Clinic has signed a contract with the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation to offer employment assistance services for patients and non-patients of the clinic. Leading the effort are community employment specialists Kelsey O’Connor and Chris Beirl.

In order to participate in the program, clients will be directed to employment specialists to fill out an online DVR referral form. The program is aimed at individuals who have a disability, so DVR may request additional medical records to determine eligibility. However, even if a client is found ineligible, NorthLakes will still provide limited in-house employment services. 

Once in the program, clients will work with a DVR counselor and a community employment specialist to set up a job preparation and development plan. This will help determine which services the client will be using, such as resume-writing, mock interviews, skills training, job-searching and more depending on the client’s individual needs. The community employment specialists will then continue to work with the clients until a job is secured and provide additional training or resources as needed once they have started the job.

If you are interested in learning more about the program, please contact Kelsey O’Connor or Chris Beirl at 715-685-2200.

Information provided by NorthLakes Community Clinic.

