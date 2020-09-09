NorthLakes Community Clinic was named an LGBTQ Health Care Equality Top Performer by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. The designation was awarded in the 12th edition of HRC’s Healthcare Equality Index released Aug. 31. A record 765 health care facilities actively participated in the HEI 2020 survey. Of those included in the HEI, 193 earned the top-performer designation.
“The mandate that community health centers provide culturally competent health care to everyone, and especially to people who have experienced discrimination, is one that NorthLakes takes seriously,” NorthLakes CEO Reba Rice said in a statement announcing the designation. “We have been working with the HRC for several years, and we are deeply grateful for their excellent resources to help us pursue that challenging goal. I am proud of our care teams and administrators who have earned this designation as a top performer; and humbled in the knowledge that we still have so much to learn and so far to go before everyone has equitable access to high quality, culturally informed care.”
HRC recognizes the health care facilities each year that participate in the HEI for their dedication and commitment to LGBTQ inclusion. In the 2020 report, 495 facilities earned HRC’s LGBTQ Health Care Equality Leader designation,receiving the maximum score in each section and earning an overall score of 100. Another 193 facilities earned the Top Performer designation for scoring from 80 to 95 points. With 90% of participating facilities scoring 80 points or more, health care facilities are demonstrating concretely that they are going beyond the basics when it comes to adopting policies and practices in LGBTQ care.
NorthLakes Community Clinic is a regional Community Health Center, with clinic locations in Ashland, Birchwood, Hayward, Hurley, Iron River, Lakewood, Minong, Oconto, Park Falls, Turtle Lake, Washburn and White Lake. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the education arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.
Information provided by Northlakes Community Clinic.
