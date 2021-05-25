NorthLakes Community Clinic set out earlier this year to create an endowment that would allow it to fund a scholarship to encourage Native Americans to enter health care professions.
Its first goal was to raise $25,000. When donations blew past that figure, administrators set their sights higher.
The clinic announced this week that it has raised $100,000, which will allow it to award a $4,000 scholarship to to any enrolled member of the eight tribes in the clinic’s coverage area — Bad River, Red Cliff, Lac Courte Oreilles, Lac Du Flambeau and Mole Lake bands of Lake Superior Chippewa, St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and Forest County Potawatomi.
The scholarship will help cover tuition, room, board, transportation, books and fees for Native students in pursuit of college or technical school health care degrees and certificates. It will be awarded based on academic merit and financial need.
“It’s amazing how this came together,” said Madelaine Rekemeyer, director of development for NorthLakes. “When we hit $25,000, we said, ‘Let’s think big,' and I thought it would take us a couple of years to hit that $100,000 figure. But here we are five months later, and it’s truly amazing.”
The drive began with the intent of addressing the lack of Native American representation in local health care providers, NorthLakes CEO Reba Rice said. The lack of Natives can present a barrier to other Natives seeking care, and much of the money raised came from local doctors who recognize the need for more Native providers, she said.
The first scholarship will be awarded in 2022, but the clinic is working now with a donor who might make a one-time scholarship available this fall.
The money is intended to help Native Americans who will be front-line health workers, everything from nursing assistants to dental hygienists.
“People who are going into med school, $4,000 or $5,000 toward a $100,000 med school debt doesn’t make a dent,” Rekemeyer said. “But what we really need right now, Northlakes and the tribal health centers, is people to go into the front-line fields, and $4,000 can make a big difference for them. This is for someone looking to get a two-year degree and start working right away. It will help them, their families and their community.”
Rekemeyer said the clinic will continue raising money for the fund in hopes of increasing scholarships in future years.
