Dave Olsen, Friends of NorthLakes, and Madelaine Rekemeyer, NorthLakes director of development sell raffle tickets at the co-op. (Contributed photo)

NorthLakes Community Clinic and the Chequamegon Food Co-op are kicking off a shopping-spree fundraiser for NorthLakes’ Farm to Patient program.

Raffle tickets are available at the Co-op, NorthLakes Downtown/Side A and Ashland Chamber of Commerce. Tickets will be sold each Thursday until Feb. 10 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the co-op. The first-place winner will have 90 seconds to fill a shopping cart or carts with up to $1,000 of groceries; the second-place winner will have 45 seconds to grab up to $500 of groceries. Only 500 tickets at $10 each or three 3 for $25 will be sold.

The drawing will be held Feb. 14 at noon and ticket-holders need not be present to win. The shopping spree will take place Feb. 21 at 8 a.m.

NorthLakes and the Chequamegon Food Co-op recognize that regional neighbors with financial limitations have barriers to eating healthy organic vegetables. The NorthLakes Farm-to-Patient program connects prescribed patients with financial limitation to fresh food from local farms. Patients in the program set individual wellness goals with a wellness manager toward healthy living with tested recipes, cooking tips, food-storage information and nutrition education.

Information provided by NorthLlakes Community Clinic.

