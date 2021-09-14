NorthLakes Community Clinic is canceling its Sept. 19 fundraiser at the Delta Diner due to the spike in the number of COVID cases in the area.
As a community health center, the clinic must be very cautious with its public gatherings, even in this case an outdoor event.
The clinic said in a release that it is grateful to partners and donors for their support and it hopes for better days ahead the community can celebrate together safely.
The cancellation is a reminder that the region is still dealing with the COVID pandemic as we head into the time of year when many of us will be indoors. NorthLakes Community Clinic encourages the COVID-19 vaccine and
invites people who are not yet vaccinated to call 1-888-834-4551 to schedule an appointment. NorthLakes also encourages everyone in communities of substantial or high transmission to wear masks in public indoor places, even if they are vaccinated.
We are all in this together with the same goal of keeping our community businesses, schools and health care organizations open and functioning. We can do that by being diligent with our safety measures, washing hands frequently, vaccinating, social distancing, and wearing masks in public areas.
Information provided by NorthLakes Community Clinic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.