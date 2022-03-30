NorthLakes Community Clinic has received an evaluation of 85 out of 100 and the designation of LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 15th anniversary edition of the Healthcare Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey of healthcare facilities on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees. A record 906 healthcare facilities participated in the 2022 survey and 251 of those earned an Top Performer designation.

