The North End Ski Club in Cable will present the third annual North End Snowshoe Classic on Saturday, Jan. 8. Starting at the North End Trailhead two miles south of Cable on Randysek Road, the race will offer 5K and 10K options. The 10K race will start at 9:45 a.m. and the 5K at 10 a.m. The race is open to the public and all levels of participants are welcome.
Several health and safety measures implemented in 2021 will again be in place for the 2022 event, including online registration only, no-touch bib pick-up, self-supported water stops and no post-race gathering. A safe and fun experience is expected for all racers and volunteers.
The race will start and finish at the North End Trailhead and use a looped route on the North End Classic Ski Trail as the race course. Racers have enjoyed the narrower North End Classic Trail with its fun, rolling terrain and a remote feel. In the event of low snow conditions the race will go on as a foot race.
There will be one aid station on the course with water and energy gels, but participants should bring their own water, energy drink and snacks. The Snowshoe Classic remains a very low-key event, with the emphasis on having fun and enjoying spending a day on the trails. Awards will be presented to the overall winners in each race, as well as the first-place finisher in each age group. All racers will receive a jar of homemade jam and loaf of homemade bread.
Registration is online only and there will be no on-site race day registration. Racers may register online at https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=259573 or by visiting www.northendskiclub.org. Registration closes at noon on Jan. 7, but to be guaranteed a full goodie bag, racers must register by Jan. 3. Registration is $25 with all proceeds to benefit the North End Ski club.
For additional information, contact Shelly Wilson, shellywilson68@gmail.com, (715)307-3720.
Information provided by North End Ski Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.