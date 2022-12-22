North End Snowshoe Race (copy)

The North End Ski Club in Cable will present the fourth annual North End Snowshoe Classic on Saturday, Jan. 7. Starting at the North End Trailhead two miles south of Cable on Randysek Road, the Snowshoe Classic will offer 5K and 10K courses. The 10K race will start at 9:45 a.m. and the 5K at 10 a.m. The race is open to the public and all levels of participants are welcome.

