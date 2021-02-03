 

 

Due to the extreme cold and windchill expected for this weekend, the 21st annual North End Classic ski race has been postponed to Sunday, Feb. 14. Drive-up registration will take place on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 14 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Cable Community Center.

All other race details remain the same. For more information, please visit www.northendskiclub.org or contact nesc@cheqnet.net.

Information provided by North End Ski Club.

