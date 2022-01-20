The North End Ski Club in Cable is preparing to host its 22nd Annual North End Classic Feb. 6. Over 200 racers are expected to participate with another 30 to 40 youngsters in the Cookie Classic kids race. This year’s race marks a departure from the event’s traditional weekend, two weeks before the Birkie.
“Our traditional weekend has been an extremely busy couple of days on the regional ski racing calendar,” race Director Ron Bergin said. “Locally two other major racing events have taken place – the Pre-Birkie and the Wisconsin High School State Championships. Additionally, the North End Classic has also gone head-to-head with the popular Mora Vasaloppet in Mora, Minn. It is our hope that the reduced number of races on the first weekend in February will encourage more racers to head to Cable for the North End Classic.”
The race will start at 10 a.m. on the west end of the powerline on the Birkie Trail just off Randysek Road, two miles south of Cable, and finish at the North End Trailhead on Randysek Road. The classic-technique race will feature distances of 25K and 12.5K and the first 200 registered racers will receive a Borah Teamwear ski hat.
Skiers age 3 and up will enjoy their own event, the North End Cookie Classic that will start immediately following the two longer-distance races and offer distances of 0.5K, 1K, and 2K. The Cookie Classic is free and all skiers will receive a bag of cookies on a ribbon as their award.
“The club is committed to providing a safe and healthy event and following all local and state guidelines,” Bergin said. Face coverings or masks are required for all participants, volunteers and members of the public in indoor venues. Outdoor events have not proven to be significant COVID spreading activities, but extra precautions will be in effect that will require full cooperation among participants, volunteers, and staff.
If the status of the event changes, participants will be notified via email, Facebook and the North End Ski Club website (www.northendskiclub.org) as soon as possible.
Registration for this year’s event will be online or by mail only, with registration closing at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5. Spectators can watch the start or finish by driving south from Cable and parking near the North End Trailhead and walking or skiing to the start area.
Information provided by North End Ski Club.
