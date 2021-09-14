John Blakeman is the newest firefighter/paramedic with the Ashland Fire Department.
Blakeman is from Ashland and graduated from Ashland High School. He received his paramedic training from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, and brings five years of experience as a volunteer firefighter with the Marengo Fire Department, as well as four years of paramedic experience with Great Divide Ambulance and Sawyer County Ambulance, to the job.
Blakeman and his wife Skyler and their three children, Zaiden, Remington and Parker, live south of Ashland. He started Aug. 16 and is assigned to the ambulance on Shift 2.
Information provided by the Ashland Fire Department.
