The Ashland Fire Department has added firefighter-paramedic Elisa “Eli” Wilson to its staff.

Wilson grew up in Jacksonville, Ill., and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from Mount Senario College before moving to the Chequamegon Bay area. Wilson interned with Eckels Pottery before starting her own studio in Washburn. After volunteering with Washburn EMS since 2016, Eli passed the paramedic program at Northcentral Technical College this spring. Wilson and her son Louis live outside of Washburn.

Information provided by Ashland Fire Department.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments