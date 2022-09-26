...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 2 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Trey Sorensen, playing Rick Steadman, explains how to play a game called shoes and socks during Willum Cubbert’s 34th birthday party. From left are: Bradley Lemire, playing Warnock Walgrave; David Garrington, playing Willum Cubbert; Sorensen as Steadman; Linda Saetre, playing Clelia Walgrave; Heather Atherton, as Tansy McGinnis and Jon Huybrecht, playing Axel Hammond. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
The comedy play, “The Nerd” took the stage in Washburn over the weekend. In the play directed by Liz Woodworth and performed by the Groundlings, an aspiring young architect in Terre Haute, Indiana, named Willum Cubbert often tells his friends about the debt he owes a man named Rick Steadman for saving his life while in combat at Vietnam. He is delighted when Steadman shows up unexpectedly at his apartment during his 34th birthday party.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.