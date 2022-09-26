Nerd

Trey Sorensen, playing Rick Steadman, explains how to play a game called shoes and socks during Willum Cubbert’s 34th birthday party. From left are: Bradley Lemire, playing Warnock Walgrave; David Garrington, playing Willum Cubbert; Sorensen as Steadman; Linda Saetre, playing Clelia Walgrave; Heather Atherton, as Tansy McGinnis and Jon Huybrecht, playing Axel Hammond. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)

The comedy play, “The Nerd” took the stage in Washburn over the weekend. In the play directed by Liz Woodworth and performed by the Groundlings, an aspiring young architect in Terre Haute, Indiana, named Willum Cubbert often tells his friends about the debt he owes a man named Rick Steadman for saving his life while in combat at Vietnam. He is delighted when Steadman shows up unexpectedly at his apartment during his 34th birthday party.

