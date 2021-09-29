The Chequamegon Chapter of the North Country Trail Association held its annual volunteer-appreciation picnic on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Lake Owen Picnic Ground in the Chequamegon National Forest. This event was held in conjunction with the North Country Trail Association’s annual North Country National Scenic Trail Day. This event primarily involved Chequamegon Chapter members, family and friends. Activities included a hike on nearby Lake Owen North Country National Scenic Trail, pontoon boat ride on Lake Owen and a chapter-sponsored potluck with an award ceremony.
Kevin Schram, chapter president, gave a presentation about the dedication of the chapter's volunteers and included some highlights from past and present awards and its many accomplishments so far this year. Schram also presented the North Country Trail Association’s 2021 Boots on the Trail Award to Jackie Kruse and Sara Balbin. Kruse and Balbin received the award for the promotion of the NCT through almost weekly hikes and gaining a very large following of women hikers who promoted the NCT and helped the chapter gain new members and dedicated volunteers.
Ed Ronkowski provided a guided pontoon boat ride and related historical and other information about Lake Owen and the surrounding area. Mary Stenberg led a hike on NCT along Lake Owen that took in the Native American interpretive signs and other trail features. And then there was the potluck — certainly no one went hungry at the potluck!
Information provided by the Chequamegon of the North Country Trail Association.
