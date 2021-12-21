The Ashland County Land and Water Conservation Department has sold more than a quarter of a million native trees and shrubs since 1993, and it now is accepting orders for 2022 delivery.
The program encourages planting natives while providing low-priced plant stock. All of the plants are native and hardy to northern Wisconsin. Once established, they do not require fertilizer or maintenance. They provide essential wildlife habitat, reduce erosion, soak up precipitation runoff and protect water quality; flowering plants support important pollinator species.
The county is offering 21 different species of trees and shrubs. New this year: Whitespire birch and a wildlife pack. Conifer transplants, including balsam, white spruce, tamarack and white cedar are available. Transplants are larger trees with more developed root systems, and they have a greater success rate than seedlings. Trees and shrubs are sold 10 or 25 per pack and range from $14 - $24. Back this year are pollinator shrub packs.
Sales began in October and run until March 1.
Print an order form online at http://gg.gg/ashland-treesale or call 715-682-7187 to have an order form mailed. Order forms also are available at the Ashland or Bayfield county land and water conservation departments, Ashland County Clerk office, local DNR offices or UWEX offices in Ashland and Washburn. Call ahead to confirm offices are open to the public.
Information provided by Ashland County Land and Water Conservation Department.
