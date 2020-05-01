campgrounds closed

Canthook Lake lies serene in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest near Delta. 

 STAFF FILE PHOTO

Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest lifted the closure order for boat landings — except for some within closed campgrounds — Thursday. In addition, motorized and nonmotorized trails will open Friday or when local conditions allow.

“The forest takes the safety of our personnel, contractors, volunteers and visitors seriously, and we also understand that outdoor activities like fishing and hiking are encouraged during this difficult time,” said Paul Strong, forest supervisor. “It is important to stay close to home and limit travel when pursuing places to recreate.”

Although the boat landings will be available for use, they will not be maintained, nor will any associated facilities such as restrooms or garbage receptacles be available until further notice.

Restrooms and garbage cans also will not be available at trailheads when the trails open.

The National Forest will continue to coordinate its COVID-19 response in alignment with all federal, state and local guidelines and consider the risks associated with opening additional recreation sites, such as campgrounds, which remain closed.

In addition, camping, campfires and groups of more than 10 people are prohibited in the National Forest until further notice. More information can be found at fs.usda.gov/cnnf.

To protect public health and safety all visitors to the forest are encouraged to:

• Avoid visiting if sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

• Follow U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on personal hygiene and social distancing.

• Take home trash.

• Visit restrooms before and after visiting the forest.

• Search for a less occupied location if an area is crowded.

