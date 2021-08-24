Maria Jette and Dan Chouinard will return for the grand finale of the 2021 Bayfield Summer Concerts on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Bayfield Presbyterian Church. Well known for their previous witty and charming BSC entertainments, they’ll perform a program titled Time, Travel and Pie with music ranging from the Romantic French salon of Pauline Viardot through songs from a forgotten musical with lyrics by P.G. Wodehouse — and include a stop in old Havana — and a musical medley about pie!
Jette’s eclectic career has included appearances with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and many other major orchestras and festivals. At home in the Twin Cities, she’s regularly found with VocalEssence Chamber Music Society of Minnesota and Lyra Baroque Orchestra. She was heard regularly for 20 years on Garrison Keillorʼs “A Prairie Home Companion.”
Chouinard, a St. Paul-based pianist and entertainer has been playing with Jette since the early ‘90s. He’s been writer and host of live history-and-music shows broadcast on Minnesota Public Radio and Twin Cities Public Television, and has played on a dozen live broadcasts of “A Prairie Home Companion.” He last played the Big Top Chautauqua with Garrison Keillor and Prudence Johnson over this year’s Fourth of July weekend.
As always, COVID-19 precautions will be observed.
Information provided by Bayfield Summer Concert Series.
