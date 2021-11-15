NorthWoods Strings, an innovative, non-profit music-education organization, is a 2021 recipient of a Green Bay Packers Foundation grant. The grant will help with the cost of ensemble programs and instrument storage, allowing NWS to keep tuition reasonable and continue a robust need-based scholarship program.
Lesson registration is ongoing for students of all ages and abilities. You can learn to play violin, viola, cello, bass or mandolin and participate in online group classes. For more information, please visit www.nwstrings.org, email nwstringsmusic@gmail.com, or call 715-682-3272.
Information provided by Northwoods Strings.
