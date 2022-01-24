Frank Stone of Washburn is one of the volunteers who have helped to make the Northern Pines Sled Dog Race a success.
Coming up on its fourth anniversary, the race run on trails beginning and ending at the Northern Pines Golf & Event Center near Iron River has quickly become a major winter event in the small Bayfield County community.
Stone believes the community’s willingness to get involved and support the race has a lot to do with its success.
“The saying goes that it takes a community to raise a child. The same thing is true for the race. The community has put forth the time and devotion to allow it to continue the way it has,” he said.
That support comes in many forms, from sponsorships by merchants and businesses, trail maintenance by volunteers and plenty of race-day helpers to stage the event.
Stone got involved because his son Jared is a musher and he wanted to support his son’s endeavors. For the event to succeed, it had to have deep community backing, he said.
“We don’t have a lot of money to work with. These races are pretty expensive to put on, with the trail maintenance and the supplies that we need to purchase, but there is a lot of excitement to the race, and that has helped drive the support,” he said.
The mushing community, in turn, has supported Iron River, with racers, their families and fans filling the streets during a critical time of year for small businesses.
“The first year, we had about 600 guests come to Iron River for the event,” said Iron River Chamber of Commerce Director Geri Dresen. “They came mostly from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. For the second year, we doubled that, and had more than 1,200 people, many of them coming from other parts of the United States.”
Then came 2021 and COVID-19, and an economic downturn that hit just about everyone. Two years into the pandemic, Dresen doesn’t know how many people to expect.
“But our intention is to continue to make this a main event for the winter in this area,” she said.
Race Committee Chairman Rob Lombard, who also serves as the race marshal, said the event actually started out in 2018 as a winter festival at Northern Pines just northwest of Iron River.
“That first year was kind of building up to the race,” Lombard said.
The next year brought the first race, and the event has grown to four race circuits, one an event for four dogs that is about four miles long; a six-dog class on a nine-mile course; an eight-dog race 32 miles long and an open class with no limit on the number of dogs that is 17 miles long.
“We’ve had teams with up to 14 dogs. It is quite a thrill to watch them,” Lombard said.
In addition to the regular races, a pulling contest will test to see which dog can pull the most weight over a 16-foot course and a 75-foot-long mutt run with kids in two age classes racing one-dog sleds.
Lombard said the race has grown impressively since its beginning.
“We had 29 teams make it our first year, and we had to make calls to get teams to come that first year. This year we were full. We could accept 45 to 50 teams and we now have several people on the waiting list, and 47 teams signed up. We opened registration and filled up in two weeks.”
Efforts to improve the experience for mushers have brought trail improvements, said Tim Landgreen, owner of the Northern Pines Golf Course and Event Center.
“We learn as we go. We did the best we could for the initial layout, and then as the mushers do their thing, they come back and say things like ‘You know we had a little issue with this, a little issue with that,’ and we learn from that and try to make it better,” he said.
Work on the trail is no simple matter. Course changes must be approved by Bayfield County, and clearing is generally limited to brush removal — marketable trees have to be left alone.
The effort is appreciated by mushers, including Iron River’s Janet Martens, who has raced several times with her children Talia and Morgan.
“It is one of the finest trails in the Midwest,” she said. “They actually made it a little longer and more beautiful this year.”
And although her children have both participated in the prestigious Junior Iditarod race in Alaska, she said the Iron River race, which runs near their property, remains a favorite.
“We really like it. It brings a lot of people into the community, and the kids get to race pretty much in their backyard,” she said.
Landgreen said efforts to develop the event would continue.
“We are in it for the long haul. We really want the event to grow and get bigger and add to the community. In so doing we are giving Iron River a real place in the mushing world,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.