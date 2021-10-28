Mt. Ashwabay will host its 2021 Ski Swap at the Chalet (32525 Ski Hill Road, Bayfield) on Nov. 6 from 10-2 p.m. The swap will feature used gear provided by and for local gear enthusiasts who are looking to buy, sell, and ski.
Participants looking to sell equipment may drop their gear off at the Chalet Nov. 3-5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Any unsold gear must be picked up by Nov. 12.
Follow Mt. Ashwabay Ski and Recreation Area on Facebook for updates.
Information provided by Mt. Ashwabay.
