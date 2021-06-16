Moores on Main

Wisconsin LT. Gov. Mandela Barnes, left, joined the Moore family for the unveiling of a remodeled Moores on Main in Ashland Wednesday. The store was the winner of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s annual Main Street Makeover. Wendy and Steve Moore, fifth and sixth from left, received $10,000 that they matched with their own funds to install new flooring, lighting and other updates to their store. Others pictured are Stephanie Lesak (from left), Becka Moore, Riley Hyde, Jameson Moore, Miranda Moore and Brandon Moore.

