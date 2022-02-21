Fire truck

Firefighters from several Bayfield County fire departments battled a Monday- morning fire that leveled a home between Bayfield and Cornucopia.

Firefighters were called shortly after 10 a.m. and by the time they arrived at the home at 26990 N. Pratt Road, the structure was fully engulfed and was a total loss. Bayfield Fire Chief Jeff Boutin said.

“It was called in as a fully engulfed fire, so we didn’t have a chance,” Boutin said. Tuesday morning’s heavy snow and strong winds didn’t make the situation any easier, he said.

A family of four occupied the residence, but Boutin said he did not have the names of the family immediately available. Three of the family members were home at the time of the fire, and all were able to escape without injury.

Departments from Washburn, Red Cliff and Cornucopia joined a dozen Bayfield firefighters in fighting the blaze. Boutin said firefighters basically worked to contain the fire to the structure. It took them 45 minutes to cover the 12 miles from Bayfield to North Pratt Road because of drifting and snow-covered roads.

“The road conditions were terrible,” Boutin said, noting that conditions to fight the fire were just as bad. “You are dealing with the snow and wind while you are trying to set up water points.”

Boutin said he did not know the cause of the fire or if an investigation of the blaze would be conducted. He also said arrangements were being made to give the residents of the house a temporary place to stay.

