...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central and
northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a prolonged period of snow
with two main waves. The first is moving through this evening
with a break in snow intensity tonight. The second will occur on
Tuesday with the snow diminishing in intensity Tuesday night.
The snow should be dry and fluffy. Gusty winds will cause some
blowing and drifting as well.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Firefighters from several Bayfield County fire departments battled a Monday- morning fire that leveled a home between Bayfield and Cornucopia.
Firefighters were called shortly after 10 a.m. and by the time they arrived at the home at 26990 N. Pratt Road, the structure was fully engulfed and was a total loss. Bayfield Fire Chief Jeff Boutin said.
“It was called in as a fully engulfed fire, so we didn’t have a chance,” Boutin said. Tuesday morning’s heavy snow and strong winds didn’t make the situation any easier, he said.
A family of four occupied the residence, but Boutin said he did not have the names of the family immediately available. Three of the family members were home at the time of the fire, and all were able to escape without injury.
Departments from Washburn, Red Cliff and Cornucopia joined a dozen Bayfield firefighters in fighting the blaze. Boutin said firefighters basically worked to contain the fire to the structure. It took them 45 minutes to cover the 12 miles from Bayfield to North Pratt Road because of drifting and snow-covered roads.
“The road conditions were terrible,” Boutin said, noting that conditions to fight the fire were just as bad. “You are dealing with the snow and wind while you are trying to set up water points.”
Boutin said he did not know the cause of the fire or if an investigation of the blaze would be conducted. He also said arrangements were being made to give the residents of the house a temporary place to stay.
