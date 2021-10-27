They got their start in 2006 when they crawled onto a narrow ledge at The Pavilion on Hayward’s Main Street to play their music. That’s where they also got their name, Molly and the Danger Band, so apropos as they played for audiences below from their precarious perch.
Just in time for Halloween, Molly and the Danger Band will take the stage (albeit a much, much more spacious one) at Hayward’s Park Center as they play a benefit concert for the theater at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
The band, a local favorite, consists of Molly Otis, Randy Wydra and Tom Draughan.
Molly O, as she’s known, was the front person for Warner recording artists Molly and the Heymakers. She is a powerful vocalist and plays smoking hot fiddle, mandolin and guitar.
Tom Draughan is a consummate instrumentalist steeped in tradition, offering flat and finger-picked guitar styles as well as vocals.
Randy Wydra is a musical multitasker, adding vocals and laying down bass lines while driving the beat with his four-on-floor style drum grooves.
Together as Molly and the Danger Band, the trio blends American root and Celtic music into a unique musical cocktail. Their playlist includes classic covers and original music to give any audience a toe-tapping good time.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $5 for students 18 and under. Advance tickets are available at Out of the Woods Winery, Hayward; Redbery Books, Cable; The Whistle Punk, Stone Lake; or online at www.theparkcenter.com.
Information provided by the Park Center.
