Memorial Medical Center is encouraging the public to take precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including the novel Coronavirus.

MMC recommends washing hands for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, covering coughs and sneezes with tissues or elbows, and getting flu shots.

People who have flu- or cold-like symptoms should remain at home. If symptoms get worse, contact a primary care provider before visiting a doctor’s office, urgent care or emergency department.

People with flu-like symptoms are asked not to visit the MMC campus as to help control the spread of COVID-19.

