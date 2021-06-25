Memorial Medical Center and the Ashland, Bayfield, and Iron county health departments are working together to conduct each organization’s community health-needs assessment. Every three years, hospitals are required to conduct a needs assessment and every five years counties are required to complete one.
One of the first steps in conducting the 2021-2023 assessment is to gather feedback from the community and gain support by asking residents to complete a short survey. In order to gather information on the respondents’ greatest concerns and to provide comparative data, the survey
questions will be similar to those asked on previous surveys.
“Our community faces a large number of complex issues in providing high
quality healthcare and other community services,” Jason Douglas, CEO of Memorial Medical Center, said in a release. “Fortunately, the hospital and the Ashland, Bayfield, and Iron county health departments are working together to engage community members, organizations and service providers to create a plan to address our greatest needs.”
The survey is available online at:
Paper copies of the survey may be requested by contacting Abby Miller at 715-685-5182 or ammiller@ashlandmmc.com The survey completion deadline is July
12.
Following completion of the surveys, additional feedback will be gathered from a variety of hospital and public health community partners. Partners include multiple agencies such as local clinics and a variety of health care partners including mental health and AODA services, social services, law enforcement, schools, senior services, area businesses and government entities and agencies.
The information received from the assessment will be used to write a comprehensive community health improvement plan. The CHIP will be implemented, published and shared with the community in the spring of 2022.
“You do not need to be from Ashland, Bayfield, or Iron county to take the
survey,” said Abby Miller, marketing and communications specialist at MMC. “In
fact, we want to hear from everyone in our area. MMC serves multiple counties,
and the community health improvement plan will focus on the most important needs determined by the broader community we serve.”
For more information, contact Miller at MMC at ammiller@ashlandmmc.com or 715-685-5182.
Information provided by Memorial Medical Center.
