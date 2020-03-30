Tent intended to serve less seriously ill respiratory patients
Memorial Medical Center is beefing up its response capabilities to meet a possible influx of sick patients, starting with construction of an enormous tent in the parking lot where patients can be screened and treated.
Dr. John White, chief of staff at MMC and medical director of emergency services, said the tent would provide a treatment area for some respiratory patients should a wave of COVID-19 sweep through the area.
“About two weeks ago, we started preparing for this whole thing, dividing our emergency department into three separate sections, with one area where we typically treat for trauma and heart disease and significant illness. We have divided that into a non-respiratory area; the true emergency department with no respiratory patients,” he said.
The second area is a part of the building that is strictly for patients with respiratory complaints. This area maintains a slightly lower air pressure than the rest of the building to keep viruses from spreading into the rest of the emergency department. The negative air pressure allows room air to be taken out of the building and vented to the outside, minimizing the exposure of others in the hospital to patients who might have coronavirus.
The third area is still designated as part of the urgent care area where people who are less ill can go for treatment.
“We are concerned about having patients who aren’t very sick, but may be carrying the virus, and we can’t test them for it because we don’t have the supplies of testing kits,” White said. “We are also worried about having enough space for sicker patients.”
The idea is to have a multiple-level triage system that would separate respiratory patients from non-respiratory cases and then separate the very ill patients from those whose symptoms were not so serious.
Ideally, a new patient will be met at the emergency room door and triaged as a respiratory or non-respiratory case. Non-respiratory cases will go to the normal emergency or urgent care areas. Serious respiratory cases will go to portion of the emergency department that has been rebuilt for that purpose. Non-serious respiratory cases will be directed to the tent.
White said the tent, which belongs to the Book Across the Bay ice race organization, was lent to MMC by Dr. Andy Matheus, one of the race organizers, was one of several ideas to provide more space that could be equipped with the negative pressure feature. He said a construction trailer was considered, but the tent offered the advantage of having plenty of space.
“We were very fortunate to get it,” White said.
He said the tent would be equipped like a regular indoor clinic would be.
“It’s being divided up into individual rooms, it will be heated and there will be electricity,” he said. “We are also hardwiring computers and printers in. It will be just like being inside.”
White said the tent was not intended to be an epidemic hospital with rows and rows of beds filled with COVID-19 patients.
“That is hard to imagine, but I suppose it is a possibility,” he said. “But that is not the intent at all.”
